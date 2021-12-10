Warning from cops: Conduct yourselves in ’orderly and responsible manner’ at FW De Klerk’s memorial service

Pretoria - The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJoints) says it is satisfied with the plans which include security, route security, and access control for the late former President FW de Klerk’s memorial service. This amid concerns about possible protests and disruptions at the state memorial service in Cape Town on Sunday.

National SAPS spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe warned: “Invited guests who will be attending the state memorial service are urged to conduct themselves in an orderly and responsible manner. “Attendees are also encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement officers and exercise patience in a bid to ensure that all participants are able [to] mourn in a safe and secure environment,” said Mathe. In line with the Covid-19 Adjusted Alert Level 1 protocols, Mathe said attendees must wear their masks at all times and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations will be available at all key points at the venue.

“Members of the public are cautioned against committing illegal acts as law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to act against anyone who conducts themselves in an unlawful manner,” said Mathe. Since the passing of De Klerk, the NATJoints and the country’s Intelligence structures have been meeting regularly in preparation for the state memorial service at the Groote Kerk in Cape Town. The security structure, comprising of all law enforcement agencies at both national and provincial levels as well as various other government departments, formed part of the planning team to ensure the smooth running of the state memorial service.

De Klerk died of cancer in his Cape Town home a few weeks ago and was cremated at a private funeral. Subsequently, the country has been divided about his role in the forging of a post-apartheid South Africa. While some believe De Klerk's role in unbanning liberation organisations and freeing political prisoners should be acknowledged, others see him as very much a bastion of the apartheid who had refused to condemn the system that treated blacks as inferiors as being evil.

On Thursday, Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said the unity of the country was important. Gungubele acknowledged that the issue of De Klerk and a state supported memorial service had sparked a fiery debate. “I think this has become a tricky debate in our country. But what I want to state here is that our forebears fought against division, whether it is based on tribe, whether it is based on race. They committed that those who are for unity are on our side, and those who are against unity are our enemies. Whoever was our enemy before, took an initiative to be part of a united South Africa.

“My understanding of the mission of our forebears is that one has become part of us because we are serious when we say we are against division when we say we are serious about racism. “Those who become part of SA that affiliates to this Constitution should be on our side, and we will continue differing on the path of Constitutional democracy, on the modalities on how to pursue its freedoms. But as long as we are bound by the same Constitution, we are a family of a single nation. In this instance, it will be unfortunate to exclude FW de Klerk,” said Gungubele. Anticipated road closures from Saturday are as follows:

Groote Kerk * Bureau and Spin Street between Adderley Street and Plein Street from 06:00 on Sunday *Parliament Street between Parliament Precinct and Church Square from 06:00 on Sunday