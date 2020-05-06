Warrant of arrest for former President Jacob Zuma to be stayed until next court appearance

Durban - The warrant of arrest for former President Jacob Zuma in an alleged multi-million arms deal dating back to 1990s has been stayed until his next court appearance.

Zuma was due to appear today in the Pietermaritzburg High Court, however Deputy Judge President, Honourable Justice Madondo, granted an order for the matter to be postponed in absentia due to the Covid-19 lockdown travel and court appearance restrictions.

Zuma faces a total of 16 charges relating to fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering amounting to just more than R4 million between 1996 and 2005

NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the matter was provisionally postponed to June 23.

The second accused, Thales, a French arms company, is facing one count of racketeering; two counts of corruption and one count of money laundering.