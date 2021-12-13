Warrant of arrest issued for #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile

DURBAN – A warrant of arrest has been issued for #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile, following his failure to appear in court on Monday. Khanyile was released on bail of R5 000 bail in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on September 7, following charges of incitement to commit public violence during the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to News 24, Khanyile’s lawyer told the court that he was unable to get hold of his client. They further reported that if Khanyile appears in court on January 10 with a legitimate explanation, the warrant of arrest will fall away. His case was provisionally postponed to February 8 for a pre-trial conference.

Khanyile also faces charges of contravening the Disaster Management Act. Natasha Kara, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in KZN, said there was a long list of bail conditions attached. “He (Khanyile) was warned that should he breach his bail conditions, the State can bring an application to have his bail revoked and he can be kept in custody for the duration of the criminal matter,” Kara said.

Part of his bail conditions included suspending his Twitter account and to report to a police station in either Durban or Gauteng. “This will be on Mondays and Fridays between 6am and 6pm, when he is at the Wits University campus. “If/when he is in Durban, he must report to the Durban Central SAPS between the same hours and on the same days.”

The State alleges that between July 8 and July 11, at or near Warwick Avenue in Durban, Khanyile unlawfully and intentionally incited, instigated, commanded or procured persons unknown to the State to commit public violence. It is further alleged that on July 10, near Smith Street, Durban, he convened a gathering to address the nation which was not for purposes of a funeral or work. “These relate to incidences of looting and public violence that occurred in Kwazulu-Natal in mid-July,” said Kara.