WATCH: ‘99% of community dislikes you’: Eldorado Park residents reject new police station commander

Johannesburg – Eldorado Park residents convened in the Don Mateman Hall at the Eldorado Park Civic Centre last night. The purpose of the meeting was to introduce the community to the new Eldorado Park SAPS Station Commander Brigadier Mkhacani Maluleke.

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko was on hand to present the newly appointed official. The station had been without a permanent Station Commander since the death of the former station commander Peter Henry van Dyk who passed away in August. It soon became clear that residents were not happy with Brigadier Maluleke’s appointment. Maluleke has been at the helm for two months already and residents took exception to the fact that it took so long for him to be formally introduced to the community.

Residents raised a litany of issues one resident said: “He came here because he had to come but unfortunately he never comes when we need him. Brigadier, you are now here, I’ve heard a lot of stories. I’ve never had personal contact with you but I can assure you that 99% of the people in this community dislike you.” The statement was met with applause by those in attendance. A recurring theme throughout the meeting was how Maluleke was perceived by members of the community – arrogant, undermining and disrespectful, were some of the words used to describe the Brigadier.

Some even accused Maluleke of blocking their numbers when they try to call him. A female resident addressed the Brigadier on the issue said: “I got your number from Dominique because we had a gender-based violence issue. I called for three hours!” She said: “I WhatsApped you and you blocked me immediately. I understand that you cannot take every community (member's) call but at least respond, do not block me, I do not like that.

Ward Councillor Dwain Ponsonby said it was regrettable that his first meeting with the new Station Commander was not on good terms but he stressed that he represents the interests of the people of Eldorado Park. The meeting ended on a sour note with some residents breaking out into a chant of “Maluleke must go!” Ponsonby said: “We will see next week, we are engaging again but as for right now the people are saying Maluleke must go.”

