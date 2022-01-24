WATCH: Activist embarks on peace walk from Durban to Soweto, calling for peace in South Africa

Durban – Social activist and musician Siyanda Dlamini has embarked on a “peace walk” that is aimed at promoting peace and tranquillity across South Africa in the wake of the violent unrest experienced last year, the rising hopelessness caused by high unemployment rates, and the high crime statistics, particularly crimes targeting women. “I will be embarking on the march from Durban today, heading to Gauteng, as I preach the gospel of peace. I believe peace is an ingredient for economic growth in our country. After everything that happened last year (the riots and unrest) which led to people losing jobs, companies shutting down and if we check now GBV (gender-based violence) rates are high. I am thinking of all those things,” Dlamini told IOL.

“I have decided to walk from Durban to Johannesburg just to draw attention on these issues from the communities, at the same time sending this beautiful message that says let us have peace and stability. Dlamini said he believed peace was critical for the much-yearned-for economic growth in South Africa. “When there is peace, people become economically active and they also spend money. They will be able to do the things they like. That is the main reason why I will be walking,” he said.

The activist based in Mandeni, northern KZN, has taken part in other peace initiatives including riding bicycles from Maponya Mall in Soweto last year, to South Beach, Durban to raise awareness about the dangers of gender-based violence.