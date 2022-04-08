Watch ALL the episodes of ’Baby Trade’ docuseries here

The escalation in the number of “missing” children, seemingly without a trace in our country is poignant and frightening. At best, one does not know how big the problem is, nor are we able to understand the myths and misconceptions. The much talked about Independent Media docuseries - ‘Baby Trade - Tracking the truth’ provides a background to the baby trafficking industry globally, and also features testimonies of the now infamous mother of the ‘Tembisa 10’, Gosiame Sithole, and both of her partners (Sipho Mzolo and Teboho Tsotetsi) whom she had triplets and decuplets with respectively.

It includes Teboho’s search for the missing Gosiame and what happened next, the revelation of a figure who has been integral to all the episodes to date, further interviews with experts in their fields - medico-legal, infertility and the like; as well as shining a light on others who operate in the shadows and whose questionable practises gave rise to the investigation that followed. Watch the series and judge for yourself Episode 1 - The Crisis

It is shown in episode one that trafficking in South Africa is so much of a problem that the 2021 Trafficking in Persons report has downgraded South Africa to the Tier Two watchlist because, amongst other things, authorities have not done enough, and in some cases nothing at all, to combat trafficking. WATCH EPISODE 1 HERE Episode 2 - The Tembisa Three

Before the Tembisa 10, the decuplets born to Gosiame Sithole in June this year, there was the Tembisa Three – triplets born to Maude Sithole (Gosiame) and Sipho Mzolo, an author and businessman living in Tembisa. WATCH EPISODE 2 HERE Episode 3 - Madonna

He says now she says…Gosiame Sithole, mother of 17 children, including twins, triplets and decuplets has her say. In Episode 3 we get to know a little bit more about the woman who made headlines for having given birth to 10 babies. WATCH EPISODE 3 HERE Episode 4 - Teboho’s Tale

A father to many…maybe… Meet Teboho Tsosetsi the man who fell in love with Gosiame Sithole and who believes he fathered her 10 babies WATCH EPISODE 4 HERE

Episode 5 - Missing - A place of safety Mystery, mayhem and a touch of madness, as the saga around the #Tembisa10 continues. Characters in this unfolding docuseries share their version of events that led to the disappearance of triplets, twins, Gosiame Sithole herself, and the decuplets. WATCH EPISODE 5 HERE

Episode 6 - The madness continues... The 'Madness' Continues looks into the unlawful detention of Gosiame Sithole in Tembisa Hospital’s Ward 14 and her subsequent transfer to the Weskoppies Psychiatric Institution. All without the proper paperwork in place. Is she mad? Watch this episode to decide for yourself. WATCH EPISODE 6 HERE

Episode 7 - Fertile Ground Fertile Ground, Episode 7 of Independent Media’s compelling docuseries, Baby Trade lands with a bang, as Gosiame Sithole, mother of the Tembisa 10, spills the beans on who the doctors were who delivered her. WATCH EPISODE 7 HERE