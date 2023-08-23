WATCH: Artist makes people eat food off of another person’s face

You probably think you have heard it all when it comes to the extravagant world of fine dining and art. Well, this may take the cake when it comes to the eccentricity.

WATCH: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foodmasku (@foodmasku) A video of two people eating food off of another’s face has hit the internet by storm with some claims that it originates from a restaurant where one pays $10,000 (about R187,000) to have this unique experience. Amid the outrage the owner of the video has come out to dispute the claims and posted on Instagram that he is simply an artist and people do not pay him the exorbitant fee for the bizarre dining experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foodmasku (@foodmasku) “I can’t believe the video of people eating my food masks is being watched by millions of people. Although it’s out of context, the ones who know it’s me and the ones who do the research and find out the truth have been so kind and helpful. “I love all the tags and all the comments that have put the piece into context and explain that there is no restaurant paying $10,000 a month for rich people to eat off of people’s faces. I wish I had $10,000 a month for my art! But most artists like myself can barely make a fraction of that,” he wrote. He added that he was happy that the piece, even when it is out of context is forcing people to talk about food inequalities and the exploitation of workers.