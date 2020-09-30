WATCH: Durban 'drag racer' ploughs into pupils outside local high school

Durban - Four pupils were rushed to hospital after a driver lost control and crashed into them outside a school in Durban on Wednesday afternoon.

It is believed that pupils were on their way home, when the driver drove passed them. In a video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, the white Toyota Corolla can be seen driving up and down the road. The car turns between two points on the road and towards the end of the clip, believed to have been filmed by a pupil, the car is seen veering off the road and crashing into a group of pupils standing against a wall.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said the incident took place in Retreat Street outside the school just after 2pm in the afternoon.

Naicker said four pupils sustained injuries after they were struck be a vehicle and were taken to hospital for treatment.

"Charges of possession of stolen property, reckless and negligent, failing to produce drivers Licence, failing to report injuries after an accident are being investigated by Wentworth SAPS," he said.