WATCH: ‘Eat the rich, all 2000 billionaires are evil’ - TikToker

All billionaires are apparently evil. This is the assertion of a TikToker, who has gone viral for his views. He said every single one of the over 2600 individuals are morally corrupt and that the world would be better off without them.

All of this began when someone commented on one of his videos asking him to explain why billionaires are evil. The history buff took to the social networking platform to give his hot take. “I can prove this, it’s not even hard. So, first let’s put a billion into perspective. One million seconds is about 12 days, one billion seconds is just under 32 years,” said LeStrange. “Which means that if you earn one dollar (about R18.50) every single second and never spend any of it, it would take you about 32 years to earn a single billion dollars (around R18,502,000,000).”

He went on to say that if you earned $5,000 (approximately R92,547) every day from the start of Christopher Columbus’ notorious journey, it would take you 527 years to acquire one billion dollars. Needless to say, that is way more than the average human lifespan. “There are people out there with multiple billions of dollars. Based on that maths, we can conclude that there’s no ethical way to acquire a billion dollars,” he said.

“This is because there is no physically possible way to earn that money solely through the value of your own labour, which means that in order to become a billionaire, you have to steal the labour value of thousands if not millions of people.” LeStrange asserted that this is a known fact. He pointed to data that indicates that worker productivity increased from 1979 to 2021 in the US. However, he added that, “Meanwhile, the average wage of workers has only increased by about 17.3 percent.