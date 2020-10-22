News
Followers of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary showed their support during the pair’s appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)
WATCH: 'Fire, fire' Bushiri loyalists shout as they throw holy water on members of the Hawks during Major 1's court appearance

Durban - Hundreds of supporters gathered outside the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Wednesday morning ahead of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary's court appearance.

The couple along with at least three other people are accused of fraud and money laundering to the tune of R106 million.

While the Bushiri's waited their turn, loyalists gathered outside, armed with placards and holy water, which they used to spray onto members of the Hawks' vehicles parked outside the court.

In a video, shared on Twitter which has been seen more than 1 000 times, people are seen standing around a Hawks vehicle, screaming, "fire, fire!"

They are also hurling insults at officers inside the vehicles.

The Bushiris were remanded in custody following their appearance.

They are expected to spend a second night in the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre before they are due back in the dock on Friday.

Supporters of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye

The Bushiris were arrested on Tuesday.

The National Prosecuting Authority said it was alleged the Bushiris and another couple, Willah Joseph Mudolo and Zethu Mudolo, defrauded investors to the amount of just over R106m through an investment scheme.

The Mudolos appeared at the same court on Monday on the same charges.

Followers of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary showed their support during their appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

