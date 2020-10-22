WATCH: 'Fire, fire' Bushiri loyalists shout as they throw holy water on members of the Hawks during Major 1's court appearance

Durban - Hundreds of supporters gathered outside the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Wednesday morning ahead of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary's court appearance.

The couple along with at least three other people are accused of fraud and money laundering to the tune of R106 million.

While the Bushiri's waited their turn, loyalists gathered outside, armed with placards and holy water, which they used to spray onto members of the Hawks' vehicles parked outside the court.

In a video, shared on Twitter which has been seen more than 1 000 times, people are seen standing around a Hawks vehicle, screaming, "fire, fire!"

They are also hurling insults at officers inside the vehicles.