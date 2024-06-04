WATCH: Firefighters contain blaze at China Mart factory in Joburg

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) has swiftly extinguished a fire that erupted at a factory in China Mart, Johannesburg, on Monday. According to EMS spokesperson, Nana Radebe, upon arrival, the firefighter crew found the building engulfed in flames.

“Fortunately, the occupants managed to evacuate customers,” she said in a media statement. Radebe also mentioned that there are currently no reports of missing persons (or fatalities.) “There are currently no reports of people missing, but search and rescue will be done to ensure everyone was evacuated.”

She said the firefighters managed to contain the fire, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the building. “Fire safety will conduct preliminary investigations to determine the cause of fire when the fire is extinguished,” she added. In January, IOL News reported about a woman being arrested after she was allegedly seen setting a Joburg building alight - resulting in the death of two people.

The incident was confirmed by Radebe-Kgiba, and the fire claimed the lives of two people, with four people in hospital receiving medical treatment that the time. “One person has been arrested by the SAPS as witnesses have said they had seen her pour paraffin and starting the fire,” Radebe-Kgiba said on SABC’s The Agenda show. Speaking to the media on the scene, City Manager Floyd Brink said the building was a hijacked building.