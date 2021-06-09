WATCH: Five armed men ’posed as customers’ in Springfield clothing store robbery

Durban - KZN police say that five armed men who allegedly robbed a clothing store in Springfield on Wednesday morning had posed as customers. Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the incident took place at about 9.22am.

“It is alleged that five armed suspects entered the shop posing as customers and took clothes, two cellphones and car keys belonging to a customer. “They started shooting as they were exiting the store,” Mbele said.

She said the suspects managed to flee the scene in their getaway vehicle. “No one was injured. A case of robbery will be opened at Sydenham police station.”