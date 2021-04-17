WATCH: Funeral of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The funeral procession of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II is being live streamed to a global audience with millions expected to tune in on Saturday. The funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh - the longest-serving consort in the history of the monarchy - was expected to begin at 3.45pm South African time. The Duke died on April 9. He was 99-years-old. On Saturday, amid the pomp and ceremony of the funeral procession, the royal family gathered at Windsor, England.

Philip's coffin will be transported the short drive from Windsor Castle to St. George's Chapel in a Land Rover he helped design.

Family members will follow on foot, with the queen in the State Bentley at the rear. Princes Harry and William will walk with their cousin Peter Phillips between them, feeding speculation of continuing tensions.

All aspects of the funeral plan - code named "Operation Forth Bridge" - have been modified to comply with coronavirus restrictions. The guest list is limited to 30. Mourners will wear face masks and refrain from singing. The queen may sit alone.

A national moment of silence at 4pm SA time will precede a 50-minute funeral.

Prince Andrew will walk behind his father's coffin, one step behind his brother Prince Charles, the future king.

Britain's eight-day mourning period will conclude Saturday, the day of the funeral. Flags, however, will continue to fly at half-mast until Sunday.

The royal family is set to enter another two weeks of mourning. During this time, they will continue to attend functions, often while wearing black mourning bands, the BBC reported.

IOL and Washington Post