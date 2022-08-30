WATCH: Gift of the Givers to intervene in Pakistan following devastating floods

Durban – Gift of the Givers will once again be extending their helping hand, this time in Pakistan, where monsoon rains have led to devastating floods. Director Imtiaz Sooliman described the situation as an absolute tragedy with a million homes destroyed and 33 million people displaced.

“The official death toll is 1 000 but the reality is that it could be 4 to 5 times more given the volume and power of water flowing in the country,” said Sooliman. He said Gift of the Givers, as a rule, did not intervene in any international disaster situation unless a request for international assistance was made by the head of state of the affected country.

“The Pakistani Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has now made that call,” said Sooliman. He said their team immediately began work.

“We have immediately opened dialogue with the Surgeon General's office in the Pakistani military and Alkhidmat, a civil society organisation. Both are entities with whom we had excellent partnerships during our intervention in the earthquake of 2005 and the floods of 2010. “The military have the resources, helicopters, boats, personnel, capability and logistics to access cut-off areas as 60% of the country is under water. “Alkhidmat have proven time and again their capability to reach the most far-flung areas where a large majority of poverty-stricken families reside.”

Sooliman said General Rayhaan Burney, ex-Surgeon General, and Muhammad Abdus Shakoor, president of Alkhidmat, were updating Gift of the Givers on the situation. “The situation is an absolute tragedy, apart from lives lost, homes destroyed, there are roads, bridges, infrastructure and sewerage systems decimated. “Localities are cesspools of faeces with increasing cases of waterborne diseases, fertile agricultural land washed away and animals are hungry.”

How are they going to be helping? “Gift of the Givers are purchasing essential items directly from suppliers and these will be airlifted by the military to cut-off areas. “Alkhidmat Foundation will be supported with the establishment of tent cities.

“Items that are currently being purchased include tents, dry food for instant consumption, bulk items to provide hot nutritious meals, diapers, sanitary pads, personal hygiene and new clothing. More items will be added as requested.” Pakistani communities within South Africa as well as the Caring Sisters Network and several other organisations have partnered with their campaign. “We've also received calls from neighbouring countries that want to join us.”

For those wanting to assist, contributions can be deposited into the following account: Gift of the Givers Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg

Account number 052278611 Branch Code 057525. Please send deposit slip to [email protected] for acknowledgement.