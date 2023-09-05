WATCH: Great-great grandmother, 93, sued by company over land dispute

Josephine Wright, a 93-year old woman has been sued over refusing to move so that a new development can be built on what she says is land that has belonged to her family since the 1880s. This baffling case has positioned her on the global stage.

WATCH: Wright lives on Hilton Head Island in the US state of South Carolina with her great-great children. She is reportedly being sued by a company that plans to build a total of 147 three-storey houses. “No matter what, we will keep this land. So this land will be here with us for another 200 years. That’s the way we look at it. Why should we give up such a precious gift that God has given us.” she told CNN.

According to Wright, she has lived on this land for 30 years but said it has been owned by her family since the American Civil War and was purchased by freedmen (former slaves) and was passed down generations. “Her husband wanted to make sure the land was kept by the family after his passing,” reported CNN. Wright added that she feels a lot of pride and comfort in knowing that this is where she will be until the end of her life.