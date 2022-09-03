WATCH: Hundreds of Zulu maidens gather in Ngwavuma for first leg of annual reed dance ceremony

Ngwavuma - Hundreds of Zulu maidens have started gathering at eMachobeni royal palace in Ngwavuma, northern KwaZulu-Natal for the first leg of the annual Zulu reed dance called by King Misuzulu KaZwelithini. The maidens were bused from all corners of the province to take part in the ceremony which is aimed at encouraging maidens to maintain their virginity.

This is an old Nguni cultural tradition which at some point the Zulu Kingdom had stopped practising until the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and his great wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu decided to revive it in 1984. Normally, the annual dance takes place at the historic eNyokeni palace, but King Misuzulu, upon taking the throne last year, decided to include it in honour of his late mother, Queen Mantfombi who had modelled the ceremony along the one held in the kingdom of eSwatini. By 11am, platoons of jovial maidens were taking turns in making a traditional garden entrance to the palace and to salute the King and go out.

The platoons sang different songs, with the prominent one being about that a good maiden is the one who keeps her legs closed and focuses on better things in life. King Misuzulu KaZwelithini and his wives, Queen Ntokozo Mayisela and Queen Nozizwe Mulela were yet to arrive at the palace to oversee the actual handover of the symbolic reeds by maidens. One of the women overseeing the young maidens, Nester Mtshali-Msane who came from KwaKhangelamankengane palace in Nongoma, said this centuries old practice is good because it encourages them to remain pure and keep their virginity.

"This is a good culture for Zulu maidens, it encourages them to maintain their virginity and behave," she said. The main part of the reed dance is expected to kick off around noon with the King, senior royal family members, Amakhosi, MECs (Amanda Bani-Mapena was already at the palace) being the main guests. [email protected]

