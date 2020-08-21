WATCH: 'I am not on my death bed', says Mangosuthu Buthelezi as he completes self-isolation

Durban - Founder and President of the Inkatha Freedom Party, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has laughed off rumours that he was critically ill and could die anytime. Buthelezi was responding to claims made after the IFP confirmed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago. In a video posted on Twitter on Friday, Buthelezi who will celebrate his 92nd birthday soon, said he was doing much better. [Paraphrased] Buthelezi said, "I've heard rumors that I'm critically ill and I may die anytime, as you can see I'm not critically ill and I'm not on my death bed. Only the Lord knows the day and the hour." The video was shared by National Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The Buthelezi family released a statement in the week confirming that the prince had completed his mandatory period of self-isolation.

According to the statement, throughout the period of self-isolation, Buthelezi remained asymptomatic.

"We thank the Lord Almighty for His goodness. We appreciate all those who sent messages of support and particularly those who diligently prayed for uMntwana wa KwaPhindangene. We also wish to thank the media for respecting this time away from his many duties.

"As a family we hope that our experience will encourage the many other families who are facing this daunting journey," the family said.

To date, there are just under 600 000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in SA.

