WATCH: Informal traders, store owners vacate area amid foul-smelling gas after Joburg explosion

Street vendors and store owners in the Johannesburg CBD have been urged to close their business following a gas explosion that has claimed at least one life and left almost 48 people injured. On Thursday traders could be seen packing their belongings a day after the explosion wreaked havoc along Lilian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree Street) near Eloff Street, leaving a trail of damage to the road and cars.

ER24’s Faheem Essop, an incident commander of the team on the ground, told IOL that they were assisting police to evacuate the residents, informal traders and hawkers out of the nearest areas where the incident occurred. Essop indicated that some of the evacuated traders use gas to prepare their meals so they had to be released for their safety. Meanwhile, fresh gas odour could be smelt in the early part of the morning.

“What we just cleared now, was an area where people cook, and unfortunately because of the use of gas and open flames, it was a risk. “We deemed it to be a major risk, especially with them busy with investigations,” he said. Most of the businesses on the corner of Lillian Ngoyi Street and Von Brandis Street were closed for the day amid investigations.

Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Xoli Khumalo said they remain on high alert to handle any eventuality pertaining to the approaching cold front. "The Public Information Education and Relations Unit is currently in Motlhakeng, Langlaagte, Johannesburg educating and advising the community on safe use of lighting sources and electrical appliances. EMS is urging the community of Johannesburg to stay safe during this time," he said.