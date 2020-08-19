WATCH: Jerusalema's soaring popularity reaches Palestine

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - South African musicians Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode's smash hit Jerusalema, which has become a global anthem boasting over more that 80 million YouTube views, has now found expression with Palestinians in Israeli occupied Palestine. The popular track, produced by the Limpopo born DJ, artist and producer Master KG whose real name is Kgaogelo Moagi, has gained worldwide popularity after it sparked the Jerusalem Dance Challenge. The challenge has seen people from many countries around the world taking part in the dance routine and its popularity has now become a symbol of unity and hope which is now resonating with Palestinians. With its popularity on an unrelenting upward trajectory “Jerusalema” is now topping the charts in several countries around the world and is currently hitting the number one spot in South Africa and other countries including, France, Romania, Portugal and Italy. In recent months people from around the world, including Angola, Cape Verde, Tanzania, Jamaica, Canada, USA, Italy, France, Romania, Sweden, Belgium, Spain, Austria, Germany and Portugal have taken to Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok other popular social media platforms to share videos of themselves dancing to the much loved track.

Despite its global popularity, locals have not allowed themselves to be put to shame by other countries, as the Jerusalema Dance Challenge has also seen South Africans from all walks proudly dancing away to the popular song, including Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and his sons, Durban Solid Waste workers, eThekwini Metro Police and False Bay Hospital staff.

Recently young dancers from dance group Love World Productions danced on the roof top of the largest male migrant labour hostel, the notorious KK Hostel in Clermont, one of many such hostels that had been designed by the apartheid regime as a tool of control and repression for Zulu migrant labour.

Sosha Khumalo, of the Love World Productions, said that by dancing on top of KK Hostel, the biggest hostel in the Southern Hemisphere, and a symbol of apartheid oppression of black people, and in particular male migrant labourers, they were sending a message of support to Palestinians that their lives do matter.

“We wanted to show unity, solidarity and a desire for progress. We chose to do the dance at the KK Hostel because it is a place that is a product of the apartheid regime where people live as migrant labourers under oppression, which is a situation that Palestine finds itself in now and wanted to show our support to their plight,” Khumalo said.

IOL