WATCH: King Misuzulu kaZwelithini receives reeds from thousands of Zulu maidens

Nongoma - Despite threats of bloodshed and minor commotion at the gates of eNyokeni Palace on Friday, the annual Zulu reed dance took place without incident on Saturday. On the day, the cultural ceremony went well, with about 12 000 Zulu maidens delivering the reeds inside the palace, filing past the king, and then leaving for the arena.

Royal spokesperson Prince Thulani Zulu said that, according to official records, no incidents of violence had been recorded. One of the notable Zulu royal family members who attended the cultural ceremony on Saturday was Queen Jane Ndlovu of KwaLinduzulu palace on the outskirts of Nongoma. The queen was hardly seen near the king, as there is an ongoing dispute over the throne and it is believed she does not support King Misuzulu, who is fighting for the status of king with his half-brother, Prince Simakade.

Also in attendance was Queen Zola Mafu of Ondini Palace, who is the youngest widow of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini. Queen Mafu, who hails from Eswatini, attended the first leg of the reed dance at eMachobeni Palace in Ngwavuma two weeks ago. Royal family members close and backing Prince Simakade were nowhere to be seen at the palace.

It is alleged Prince Simakade fled the palace when a special SAPS unit came to drag him out. It is believed he spent most of the weekend in the nearby town of Melmoth. The cultural ceremony will now move to the arena for speeches by the king and his guests.

Later there will be traditional dancing, and then the maidens will disperse to sleep. They will leave the palace on Sunday. [email protected]