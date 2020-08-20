WATCH: Klerksdorp tavern owner in hot water after video of boozing patrons goes viral

A tavern owner has been ordered to appear before the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court next month after a video of a group of patrons allegedly breaking lockdown regulations at his venue, went viral on social media on this week.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, said police in Jouberton acted swiftly after the video circulated on social media platforms displaying what looked like more than 50 patrons breaking lockdown regulations at the tavern just outside Klerksdorp on Wednesday.

In the video, people are seen, some with their masks on their chins, holding up bottles of alcohol and dancing.

Following the circulation of the video, Mokgwabone said the 54-year-old man was issued with a notice to appear before the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday, 28 September 2020 for contravening Regulation 14(6) read with 5(2)(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002).

“He may also elect to pay an admission of guilt fine of R2000 payable on or before 7 September 2020,” Mokgwabone said.