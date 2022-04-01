WATCH LIVE: Cyril Ramaphosa takes the stand at inquiry into July unrest hearings

President Cyril Ramaphosa is taking the stand at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) National Investigative Hearing into the July 2021 unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. The president is testifying with regard to his responsibility as the Head of State during the riots that rocked the country in July.

A total of 337 people died during the riots and it is estimated that the violence and related looting cost the South African economy about R50bn. Ramaphosa joins a number of politicians that have appeared before the hearing panel and gave testimony of the events that took place in July.

Last month, the SAHRC continued its hearings into the July unrest. It was the second leg of the hearing, which focused on how events unfolded in Gauteng during the unrest and also featured the continuation of evidence from the KZN sitting. The hearing panel was due to hear testimony from survivors, various community members, as well as industry players in commerce, private security and state officials.

