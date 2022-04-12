WATCH: Mom and daughters trapped under building rubble, seven rescued from flooded home in KZN

Durban: Emergency workers are currently searching for a mother and her two daughters who are believed to be trapped under rubble following the collapse of a house in Bonela, Durban. At around 4am, Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics said the Durban Fire Department was on the scene assessing the scene, and updates would be provided.

Jamieson said they were kept extremely busy during the night, responding to multiple calls for assistance. He said they had also received various requests for help from people trapped in their homes but were unable to access these homes due to trees lying on roads and roads caving in. Jamieson said sick patients have been waiting for over two and half hours for assistance.

In Verulam, seven people, five adults and two children, were rescued from a home that flooded. Paul Herbst from Medi Response said they responded to the call in the early hours of Tuesday morning, saying that the water levels rose just below the roof.

“Seven people and two dogs were rescued, treated for hypothermia and taken to a local facility to be checked out. In another incident, two people were rescued from a tree with the help of a jet-ski in Shakaskraal. “Medi Response search and rescue personnel, together with KDM lifeguards, responded to the R102 when it was reported that a truck had been washed away,” said Herbst.

