WATCH: My fellow South Africans, even Kylie Jenner has to deal with power outages

Durban - Even the rich and famous have to contend with power outages. Granted, they don't have to rearrange their entire lives around on/off load shedding schedules or deal with no electricity or water for hours on end, but South Africans couldn't help but giggle when Kylie Jenner's make-up #GRWM make-up routine was "interrupted" by a power outage. The make-up mogul and mom of two shared her video on Tik Tok in which she goes about applying her make-up, and the lights are on.

Almost halfway through the video, Jenner's electricity goes out. "We just had a power outage", she says to the camera seconds before her daughter, Stormi, runs in to ask what happened to the TV. "We gonna wrap this party up because we're in the dark and no one's gonna be able to see this make up anyway," she says.

Without skipping a beat, South Africans react to Jenner's power outage:

@Ming: "South Africa has entered the chat via load shedding" Lailapercensie: "Kylie had load shedding. No one can escape Eskom mos" @Siyanda141: "My fellow South Africans we are not alone"

@Keecia: "Heban, Eskom you in America now" @che.sm: "Oh my gosh you guys also have load shedding? Welcome to the family!" @timatanga.selfcare: "Power outage. We get those 3 times a day for 2 hours and we call it stage 4 load shedding. Pray for South Africa"