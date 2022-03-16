WATCH: No arrests yet for murder of University of Limpopo lecturer who was gunned while jogging

Pretoria – Police are yet to make a breakthrough in the brutal murder of University of Limpopo lecturer, Professor Mohamed Saber Tayob who was gunned down on Sunday while jogging in Polokwane. “There is no arrest yet, and the investigations are still continuing,” Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo told IOL.

Meanwhile, a video of the gruesome shooting has been circulating on social media. The homeowner who allegedly handed over the video footage to police is reportedly living in fear after the video has gone viral, showing that it was taken from her premises. In the video, the academic can be seen falling to the ground after being shot repeatedly by a male assailant who had disembarked from a car. Here is CCTV footage of the shooting. Anyone with info, call 08600 10111 #CrimeStop @SAPoliceService https://t.co/m0maVwtySw pic.twitter.com/lM6FQre6Jl — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 13, 2022 Earlier this week, the SAPS in Limpopo launched a search for assailants who shot and killed the 51-year-old university lecturer while he was on his morning jog along Munik Road next to Ster Park suburb in Polokwane.

At the time, Mojapelo said the assailants were travelling in a while Volkswagen Polo. “The victim, identified as Professor Saber Tayob Mohammed, a lecturer at the University of Limpopo, who is also said to be a chartered accountant, was reportedly jogging when a white VW Polo drove past him and then made a U-turn. “The said vehicle stopped next to him and a passenger disembarked and shot the victim several times at point blank (range). The suspects quickly drove off from the scene,” Mojapelo said.

🙏🏻RIP Saber Tayob. He was assisting in investigating/auditing corruption and now he gets shot. Its was undoubtably a hit. Such people must be protected. It’s another very sad day for SA, we must remember his name. pic.twitter.com/LMydBL4EjV — Bram Hanekom (@bram_hanekom) March 14, 2022 Acting provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers has called on community members with information regarding the murder to come forward and assist police in the investigations. The motive of the incident has not been established at this stage. “Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects is requested to contact Warrant Officer Joseph Malebana on 072 492 9635 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111,” the SAPS said.

