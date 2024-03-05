Watch: Palestinian boy chronicles the horrors of living under siege in Gaza

At least 10,000 children have been killed in Gaza from the Israel-Hamas war according to United Nations (UN) estimates. With over 30,000 people dead, those who survive are said to be on the brink of starvation. One child has taken to social media to chronicle the harrowing situation on the Gaza Strip. Going by the username Ramdan Jazar on social media, the boy wants the world to know how dire the situation is in the region.

"Children from across the world, they wake up to the sound of the Mesaharati (a person who wakes others up before dawn in order to eat before their fast during Ramadan). He wakes them up to eat their suhoor meal (the morning meal eaten by Muslims before the sun has come up).

"But in Gaza, we wake up to the terrifying sounds of bombing. For your information, we have fasted for five months," Jazar said.

“But in Gaza, we wake up to the terrifying sounds of bombing. For your information, we have fasted for five months,” Jazar said. The Gazan boy went on to say that due to the food shortages, people have to eat a little and that fasting will not be difficult at all. The World Health Organization (WHO) chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus shared on social media that scores of children are starving to death in the northern regions of Gaza.

“Severe levels of malnutrition, children dying of starvation, serious shortages of fuel, food and medical supplies, hospital buildings destroyed,” wrote the WHO chief on X (formerly Twitter). A UN relief official also warned that at least 576,000 people in the Gaza Strip were grappling with devastating levels of food insecurity, with one in every six children under the age of two in the north suffering from severe malnutrition. In his post on social media, Jazar added people in other nations can walk to mosques at this time to perform Tarawih prayers, but the places of worship have been destroyed in the region.