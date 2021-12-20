WATCH: Plettenberg Bay homeowner was seated at his dining room table as plane crashed through his driveway gate

Durban: A Plettenberg Bay homeowner had been seated at his dining room table on Sunday afternoon when he heard an enormous crash. Pete Lloyd didn’t expect to find a light plane in his front yard.

It had crashed through his gate and fence.

“All I could do was run out to see what assistance I could offer. “The pilot wasn’t knocked out, his arm was above the cockpit, but the lady who was with him was probably unconscious for about 3 or 4 minutes.” Lloyd described the pilot’s skill as excellent flying as the street was only 100 yards long, less than 100 metres.

The pilot and passenger were transported to hospital. SAPS National police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said police were called to assist following an emergency landing in Bowtie Drive. “The Civil Aviation Authority will be attending to the matter.”