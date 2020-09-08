WATCH: Port Elizabeth shopper pulls gun on EFF protesters

Durban - A charge of pointing of a firearm has been opened at the Walmer police station in Port Elizabeth after a woman pulled a firearm on EFF protesters on Tuesday. Police spokesperson, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, said members made their way to the station after their protest to open a case. It is alleged that the woman was denied entry into the mall. In the video, a verbal altercation ensues and the woman retrieves a gun which she aims at the group. Guards are seen around the group and manage to get the woman to walk away.

Police said an investigation is underway, however no arrests have been made at this stage - despite allegations made on social media.

The old lady and the EFF members were arrested by the police at Walmer Park in Port Elizabeth. pic.twitter.com/33HezKwh19 — Renaldo "Ngamla" Gouws 🇿🇦 (@RenaldoGouws) September 8, 2020

Hundreds of EFF members and supporters protested outside Clicks stores across the country on Monday and Tuesday after the health and beauty retailer triggered the ire of South Africans over images on their website, which most viewed as showing prejudice against natural black hair.

While the EFF vowed to ensure that Clicks stores remained closed this week, the Johannesburg High Court granted an interdict preventing the EFF from intimidating and threatening employees and customer. The interdict also prohibits the EFF from inciting violence against commercial operations.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Clicks said all stores will be closed on Wednesday in order to engage with staff and provide counselling and support.

"The closure means Clicks will be unable to provide medication to customers, along with public sector medicine pick-up points being temporarily un-available. We recognise the significant impact this event has had on our people and customers and we are doing everything to ensure their safety and wellbeing. While the cost of the rampant vandalism and looting at many stores is still being determined, we are considering the remedies available to but no decision has been finalised," Clicks said.

Stores will re-open on Thursday.

