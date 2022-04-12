WATCH: Several roads across KZN closed as heavy rains enter 5th day

Durban - Several roads around KwaZulu-Natal have been closed to traffic after torrential downpours wreaked havoc. According to the KZN Department of Transport, the N3 south bound just passed the Marianhill Toll was closed.

Story continues below Advertisment

The department urged motorists travelling between Gingindlovu and Mtunzini after a car was washed off the bridge over the Emoyeni River. The eThekwini Municipality said a number of roads had been closed in Durban. Videos circulating on social media show several storage containers floating on the M4 in the Durban south area.

The following roads are severely affected:

Story continues below Advertisment

Southern freeway on both bounds - the extreme left lanes are flooded. Three lanes open to traffic N2 by the old airport roadway flooded on the extreme left lane - slow moving traffic. N2 south and north bound. Tara Road and Quality Street. Himalayas Road closed. Mondi Road in the south. Malukazi Prospecton Isipingo, Folweni, uMlazi South. Phila Ndwandwe. Bluff areas - lots of debris on roads. Between Ilfracombe and Umagababa on N2 road damaged. Tara Road all the way up to Beach Road in bluff water logged. N2 both bounds and the M4 Ruth First water logged, drivers to proceed with caution. N2 closed at Umhlali River. R102 Closed at Umhlali River. Esenembe Road closed at Umhlali River. M4 southbound closed between Sibaya Circle and Umdloti. Stockville Road. Stapleton Road - closed. Caversham Road - closed. Crompton Road near Shepston - closed. Splash - Waterfall 3.

M13. Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics said emergency teams have been extremely busy. "Medics have attended to multiple calls for assistance. We've also had house calls we've not been able to get to because of flooded roads, roads blocked by trees or mud or roads caving in. We are still trying to get to patients, stranded for over two hours. We are trying to get to them," he said.

Story continues below Advertisment