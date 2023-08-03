WATCH: Taxi unrest wreaks havoc on Cape Town's roads during peak-time traffic

Traffic has been brought to a standstill following violent protests near the Khayelitsha taxi rank on Thursday. At least two buses have been set alight in Nyanga with MyCiTi passengers having to scramble for safety, two law enforcement vehicles have also been stoned in Khayelitsha and taxis have been parked along the N2.

There are also reports of protesters attacking passing motorists on certain roads. The protest by the SA National Taxi Council stems from the City of Cape Town's decision to implement a by-law that empowers officers to impound a taxi instead of issuing a fine.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith, said they had responded to a blockade of the N2 by taxi drivers. In addition, numerous vehicles were set alight and sporadic incidents of stone-throwing. This includes petrol bomb attacks on four buses, three trucks and three-panel vans or bakkies well as an ambulance.

Golden Arrow bus terminus in Cape Town. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane (ANA) "We also saw a Coca-Cola truck looted and an attack on a school. These actions speak of thuggery and criminality and contempt for the safety of all commuters and road users. These shameful and cowardly acts must be placed before the leadership of Santaco and the taxi associations involved," Smith.

Picture: Ayanda Ndamane (ANA) He said officials are using all tools and resources and are monitoring highways, freeways and arterial routes, through the Freeway Management System and CCTV camera networks. Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said condemned the violence and lawlessness.