'Watch this space' says Ramaphosa as Cabinet approves extension of National State of Disaster to October 15

Durban - Cabinet has approved the extension of the National State of Disaster to October 15, 2020 in terms of Section 27(5)(c) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (57 of 2002). According to a statement issued on Thursday by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), this is to continue giving effect to the regulations that remain relevant to manage the spread of Covid-19 infections. However, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africans can look forward to more announcements in the next few days. Speaking during a virtual meeting with the South African National Editors Forum, he said there will also be a review of lockdown regulations. "As the National Coronavirus Command Council, we are having to evaluate a number of proposals put to us by a number of sectors of society including religious leaders asking that we consider extending the number of people allowed in worship.

He said churches are asking for at least half of their congregations and worshippers to attend instead of the stipulated 50 as per current level 2 regulations.

Ramaphosa said council has also had requests from the sports and entertainment sector as well as hoteliers and the tourism sector.

“We are doing an evaluation of the infection rate and will get advice from the Medical Advisory Committee and the NATJoints teams. Watch this space, next week where we end up as a nation in as far as this is concerned," he said.

On Thursday, National Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize hinted at a further downgrade to level 1. He said South Africa could soon move to level 1 of the nationwide lockdown in a matter of days.

IOL