Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Three missing after car washes away in Durban, one person found dead

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban: One person has died and three people are missing after their car was washed away in Durban.

According to Paul Herbst, Medi Response Search and Rescue crews and various other services are searching the area where the car was located.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The vehicle was washed away last night and its four occupants were taken with it, including two children. One of the vehicle’s occupants has been located. Unfortunately, the person did not survive.”

More on this

In a separate incident in Westville, two people were treated after a bank collapsed, causing structural damage at a residential premises.

Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics described the scene as total destruction.

Story continues below Advertisment

“People were actually sitting in the vehicle when the bank collapsed.”

Story continues below Advertisment

Jamieson said the Westville North area had been severely impacted.

IOL

Related Topics:

Weather

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj