WATCH: Three missing after car washes away in Durban, one person found dead

Durban: One person has died and three people are missing after their car was washed away in Durban.
According to Paul Herbst, Medi Response Search and Rescue crews and various other services are searching the area where the car was located.
“The vehicle was washed away last night and its four occupants were taken with it, including two children. One of the vehicle’s occupants has been located. Unfortunately, the person did not survive.”
In a separate incident in Westville, two people were treated after a bank collapsed, causing structural damage at a residential premises.
Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics described the scene as total destruction.
“People were actually sitting in the vehicle when the bank collapsed.”
Jamieson said the Westville North area had been severely impacted.
IOL