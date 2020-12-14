WATCH: Video of mom drinking at event with toddler 'strapped' to her back goes viral

Durban - Some tweeps are calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to send the country to level 9 after a mother was caught at an event with her toddler on her back, while she partied and consumed alcohol. The clip of the mum with her baby, tied to her back with a blanket, has since gone viral on social media. In the 30-second clip, she is seen in the crowd and later, as the videographer pans out, the woman is seen consuming alcohol. The video has left lots of social media users concerned and asking why the woman has not been reported to the police.

Surely this is illegal... you can love nake and groove this much, surely not. 🙆🏾 pic.twitter.com/c5CZkas4X5 — Nathaniel™​ Khuzwayo (@King_Khuzwayo) December 14, 2020

@sirboring_26 wrote: “Cyril must take us to level 9. Where even the smell of braai is prohibited and colour globes and smoke machines must be handed in at police stations!”

Cyril must take us to level 9. Where even the smell of Braai is prohibited and colour globes and smoke machines must be handed in at police stations! — IG Sirboring🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@sirboring_26) December 14, 2020

@wiseyNhlaka said: “Should've called SAPS on her. This is definitely not legal.”

Should've called SAPS on her. This is definitely not legal — Just Another Guy ⛹🏽‍♂️ (@wiseyNhlaka) December 14, 2020

@TitusZahn said: “Just for alchohol. Yhoooo hayi shame, my heart bleeds for the little one hle ... ohh bethuna.”

Just for alchohol. Yhoooo hayi shame, my heart bleeds for the little one hle....ohh bethuna💔💔 — Anathi Zahn Titus (@TitusZahn) December 14, 2020

Last week, an image of a mother drinking at a bar with her baby strapped to the bar stool caused outrage on the internet.

According to the Daily Mail, the old image re-emerged on the internet showing a baby thought to be around three-months old hanging from a carrier attached to the bar stool.

The image, from several years ago, reemerged on Reddit, where thousands of users blasted the woman for neglecting the infant.