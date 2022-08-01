WATCH: Western Cape government kicks off Women’s Month with human chain in solidarity with those who experience violence

Cape Town - As Women’s Month kicks off in South Africa, the Western Cape government (WCG) has taken the time to form a human chain to show support for women who suffer from all forms of violence. The human chain was started just after midday at the provincial legislature and hundreds joined.

According to the local government, while some progress has been made towards gender equality and the empowerment of women, there is still a long way to go before a gender-equitable society is achieved. “Women’s Month allows us to measure how far we have come in transforming society, and to focus on driving this commitment. It is also an opportunity to centre our focus on addressing gender-based violence, which we know is a huge problem across South Africa,” the WCG said. It further called on residents, businesses and the government to show support and solidarity against gender-based violence, as well as to support and commit to the equity of women by forming human chains across communities, workspaces and school grounds.

The human chain was conducted for 10 minutes to show support for women who suffer all forms of violence. It was a practical display of society coming together and how powerful they can be against injustice and to promote services or resources available in specific communities. Premier Alan Winde said August was a month for stock-taking of 365 days to ensure crime against women was reduced. “It is sad that in our country we have to stand in solidarity because the levels of crime against women are just going up.

“This should be a month of celebration and not of protest. A celebration of the roles they (women) play in our lives,” Winde said. He said the province’s focus was on safety and bringing down murder, gender-based violence and rape incidents. Winde said men needed to come together as they were the ones to truly end gender-based violence in the Western Cape and the rest of the country.