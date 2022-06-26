WATCH: Zulu King leads ihlambo ceremony inside sacred kraal

Nongoma – Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini on Sunday led a colourful display of traditional dance and singing as the royal marked the end of the mourning period following the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Shiyiwe Dlamini-Zulu. On Saturday night, the king led a royal hunt which was incident-free and only open to members of the royal family.

The hunt was part of the ihlambo (cleansing) ceremony where the weapons of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, who died in March last year, were cleansed. Arriving at KwaKhangelamankengane place in Nongoma around 1pm, the king was led by a praise singer to the royal kraal. Escorted by senior royal family members, traditional leaders and MECs like Sipho Hlomuka and Jomo Sibiya from the provincial government and Zulu regiments, the king was ushered into the kraal using his special entry point, marking the most important part of the ceremony.

Inside the kraal, the king took part in the singing of traditional songs and chanting traditional Zulu slogans. PHOTOS: King Misuzulu is now addressing the people convened inside the royal kraal at KwaKhangalemankengane palace in Nongoma. He preached unity within the royal court, saying despite differences,they are still one family. @IOL pic.twitter.com/jXbvfeW9GS — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) June 26, 2022 Among the songs sung was “UZulu angeke akhonze kaSoshangane – Zulus will not bow before (King) Soshangane”. The song, led by a senior royal family member, Prince Vanana, is a coded one as it means that Zulus recognise only one King. This is as a grouping of royals led by Prince Mbonisi continues to dispute the ascendancy of the King, taking the matter to court.

Among the most prominent people who attended the ceremony was Queen Zola Mafu, the last wife of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini. WATCH: Senior Zulu Prince, Vanana, leads regiments in singing "UZulu angeke akhonze kwaSoshangane, one of his favourite songs. The song is coded as it implies that Zulus only recignise Misuzulu as their King - no one else. @IOL pic.twitter.com/Hvi21RS9x7 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) June 26, 2022 For the longest time Mafu, who hails from Eswatini, has been shunning ceremonies hosted at the palace of KwaKhangelamankengane, opting to attend ceremonies hosted at the rival place of KwaKhethomthandayo. With a high-powered delegation from the Kingdom of Eswatini which was led by Prince Hlangabeza, they were also given the stage to showcase their traditional dance. The Swati delegation came because the late Dlamini-Zulu, the mother of King Misuzulu, came from the kingdom, where she is the daughter of the late King Sobhuza II and a half-sister to King Mswati III.

PHOTOS: Some of the people attending the Zulu royal family ihlambo ceremony are MECs Jomo Sibiya and Sipho Hlomuka and King Misuzulu's two wives. @IOL pic.twitter.com/5ixRkAhq3X — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) June 26, 2022