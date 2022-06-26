WATCH: Zulu King says no bad blood despite having family members challenging his kingship

Nongoma – Despite the ongoing ugly public spats within the Zulu royal family and having family members who are openly challenging his ascendancy to the throne, King Misuzulu says he harbours no ill-feeling towards anyone. The king says in spite of all their internal ructions, they are still family members and KwaKhangelamankengane palace in Nongoma, the new seat of royal power which is being disputed, is home to all.

King Misuzulu made these remarks while speaking from the sacred royal kraal to mark the end of the year-long mourning period which came after the passing away of King Goodwill Zwelithini in March last year and Queen Mantfombi Shiwiye Dlamini in April of the same year. PHOTOS: The eSwatini regiments consisting princes dances inside the royal kraal at KwaKhangalemankengane palace in Nongoma asthe ihlambo ceremony goes on. @IOL pic.twitter.com/marNbaLvy3 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) June 26, 2022 “I am pleased that we were able to get this (ceremony) done even though not of all us took part because of our differences on some issues. Despite all that, we are still one family, no one is hated, and no one is going to be exiled and told not to come to the royal house. This is home, a home for everyone, no one will be barred from coming here,” King Misuzulu said. Furthermore, the king was pleased that the ceremony was attended by Queen Zola Mafu, the last and younger wife of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

For the longest time, Mafu who hails from Eswatini, has been shunning ceremonies hosted at the palace of KwaKhangelamankengane, opting to attend ceremonies hosted at the rival place of KwaKhethomthandayo. “I appreciate the presence of (Queen) Mafu, her presence is significant, in fact, with her presence, it’s like the late king is here himself. We appreciate this,” the king said in Zulu. PHOTOS: Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the Zulu monarch's traditional prime minister leading in singing of traditional mourning songs inside the royal kraal at KwaKhangalemankengane palace in Nongoma. @IOL pic.twitter.com/Tm7lc29wNb — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) June 26, 2022 His comment regarding the differences comes as early this week Prince Mbonisi and the royal group opposed to King Misuzulu’s rule, issued a statement, saying the ceremony was a “comical” one as they have conducted it in June last year.

Speaking before the king and inside the same kraal, Mangosuthu Buthelezi thanked King Mswati of Eswatini for sending a delegation to come to take part in the ceremony. The Swati king sent the delegation because the late Queen Dlamini-Zulu is his half-sister. Prince Mbonisi claimed that only those who are “core members of the royal family have the right to conduct it”. The claim was countered by a strong-worded statement from Buthelezi who said if that was the case, the prince and others should be fined for breaking a sacred royal protocol.

