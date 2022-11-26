WATCH: Zulu royal family elder insists there is one king after assassination leaves royal family on edge

Nongoma - With the royal family on edge following the assassination of one of the royals who helped King Misuzulu KaZwelithini to ascend the Zulu throne, an elder insists that those fighting him are on the wrong side. WATCH: This was the arrival of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini at eNyokeni palace in Nongoma to take part in the 9th royal sabbath and umgidi ceremony of the Shembe church. @IOL pic.twitter.com/AX4Z68UOQz — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) November 26, 2022 Prince Philemon Zulu of the KwaFihlinqindi royal house, one of the key houses in the royal structure, said there was one king and everybody had to accept that.

The elder said this on Saturday while speaking on behalf of the royal family during the closing of the first day of the 9th royal sabbath and umgidi ceremony at eNyokeni palace in Nongoma. The ceremony is held to precede the annual Zulu cultural umkhosi woselwa (the first fruit) ceremony. The arrangement to have it held there was to foster reconciliation between the church and monarch following a fallout in 2010.

Indirectly telling those who are still challenging King Misuzulu KaZwelithini for the throne, Prince Philemon said they must accept that since the time of King Shaka, there was one king and there would never be two. WATCH: His Holiness Mduduzi "Unyazilwezulu" Shembe of the Ebuhleni section of church leading his brethren in a traditional worship song. This is now the afternoon session of the 9th royal sabbath and umgidi ceremony at eNyokeni palace in Nongoma. @IOL pic.twitter.com/Hqd4WfVX1i — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) November 26, 2022 "There is always one ing on the throne and right now there is this one sitting on the throne (King Misuzulu), “That will never change. I thank the Zulu nation for supporting the king, I thank the Nazareth church … for supporting the king with all Zulus fighting that there must be someone on the throne," he said.

The elderly prince, who is often cited as a respondent in court papers of those fighting King Misuzulu for the throne, said they were mourning the assassination of Prince Mbongiseni Milton Muntukaphiwana Zulu on Thursday evening in Nongoma. PHOTOS: Shembe church staff rolling out a red carpet for His Holiness Mduduzi Shembe at the ongoing 9th royal sabbath and umgidi ceremony at eNyokeni palace in Nongoma. @IOL pic.twitter.com/bY3GMBGUtp — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) November 26, 2022 He said it was for that reason King Misuzulu could not address the throngs of Shembe church members who had descended on the palace and painted it white. "They killed him. He was at the forefront of your ascension to the throne. He was always up and down and always on your side.

“We mourn for you Your Majesty, we also mourn for the entire royal family and we mourn for Unyazilwezulu," he said. Meanwhile, the leader of the Shembe church, which is also known as the Nazareth Baptist Church, eBuhleni section, His Holiness Mduduzi "UNyazilwezulu" Zulu, used his sermon to plead with men to end gender-based violence and the ongoing bloodshed in the country. He said it was worrying that men no longer gave their wives or partners the respect they deserved. Instead, they were abusing them.

He said this was unheard of as men's role was to protect their partners, not abuse them. “You can’t beat someone you claim to love,” he said. By 5pm when the first day of the service ended, about 20 000 members of the church had convened in the area, thus entirely locking down everything, from roads to network signals.

On Sunday the members are expected to gather for the last time to hear King Misuzulu KaZwelithini speak and disperse. Among the high-profile figures who attended the ceremony were Dr Zweli Mkhize, an ANC presidential candidate, and IFP president, Velenkosini Hlabisa. Given a platform, Mkhize asked for Shembe's blessings ahead of the conference.

He also asked His Holiness Mduduzi "UNyazilwezulu" Shembe to pray for the conference to be peaceful. Hlabisa asked for Shembe to instil selflessness in people who were elected to power so that the country could prosper. [email protected]