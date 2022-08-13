WATCH: Zulu royal family members explain how Prince Simakade will be funded as ‘parallel king’

Nongoma – With the Zulu family fight over the throne deepening after Prince Simakade decided to perform the sacred entering the kraal ritual ahead of de facto King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, some questions have been raised. Among the questions was how he would be funded, because the entire royal budget would by law be directed toward King Misuzulu, and which section of the Zulu nation he would reign over, because most Zulus have settled with the de facto king.

IOL’s Sihle Mavuso put all these questions to Prince Mandlakapheli Zulu, who is one of the royal family members at the forefront of crowning Prince Simakade as the next king. He told IOL that since there was no budget for him, they would fund him until the government has been forced to step in. He stressed that the prince was not crowning himself, but by royal family members who believed that the throne belongs to him.

He said Zulus will eventually step away from recognising King Misuzulu and support Prince Simakade. He admitted that in the eyes of many, it appeared that they were sailing against the wind. However, he did not say which palace will be Prince Simakade’s seat of power. King Misuzulu’s seat of royal power is KwaKhangelamankengane which is halfway between Nongoma and Pongola.

WATCH the full video interview of Prince Mandlakapheli with IOL's Sihle Mavuso here.