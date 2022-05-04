WATCH:Gift of the Givers director Imtiaz Sooliman thanks Trevor Noah for remembering victims of KZN floods during his Daily Show

Durban – Even though he is thousands of kilometres away, his heart is with his people. That is how director of Gift of the Givers Imtiaz Sooliman reacted to Trevor Noah’s recent appeal on his Daily Show for people to donate to the NGO.

Noah, a South African comedian, told viewers that Gift of the Givers was a disaster relief organisation helping people affected by the floods and asked people to donate. Sooliman said: “We appreciate the mention and the fact that he encouraged people all over the world to support Gift of the Givers. “That support will translate into action for more than 40 000 people who have been rendered homeless.”

He said 61 schools had also been affected and damage to hospitals amounted to over R200 million. “Many homes have to be rebuilt. The need is immense, people are in need of bottled water, many need food parcels, schoolchildren need uniforms. “We are so appreciative that he mentioned us knowing that he has such a big audience and honoured that he mentioned us by name.

“It serves as a reminder to our teams who have been working non-stop, every public holiday, that our work is not in vain.” “The staff have worked consistently because they feel the pain of the people of KZN, and once again thanks to Trevor Noah and every South African that has supported us,” said Sooliman. IOL