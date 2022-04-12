WATCH:Petrol tanker floating in ocean washes up on Durban beach

Durban - A petrol tanker that was caught on video floating in the Durban ocean has finally washed up. The video has gone viral on social media.

The tanker washed up on the beach in front of the Durban Country Club on Tuesday morning. Lots of people have braved the cold weather to get a sighting of the tanker. Police have not arrived on scene as yet.

Heavy rainfall and flooding has caused extensive damage in the province.

At least 20 people have lost their lives and scores are said to be missing.

