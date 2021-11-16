’We are looking forward to welcoming SA’s next millionaire,’ says Ithuba CEO as Powerball jackpots rolls over to R150 million

Durban: The CEO of National Lottery Ithuba said they were looking forward to welcoming SA’s newest millionaire as the Powerball jackpots roll over to a guaranteed R150million in tonight’s draw. “With last Friday’s roll over, it’s going to be an early Christmas for one lucky player who will become an overnight millionaire. The total jackpot is made up of R100 million for Powerball and R50 million for Powerball Plus,” said CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

Players are urged to purchase their tickets before 20h30 tonight from various platforms, including the national lottery website and banking apps. “Indeed, after the numerous roll overs, we are looking forward to welcoming SA’s next millionaire,” said Mabuza, adding that winners of R50 000 and above receive free trauma counselling and financial advice from professional psychologists and team of financial advisers at no additional cost. In July, a North West mother won the Powerball jackpot of R158 million, the biggest jackpot for 2021.

The winner played using the Absa banking app and spent R15 on the winning ticket, using the manual selection method to select the winning numbers of 5, 12, 15, 28, 29, and PowerBall number 14. The unemployed mother told Ithuba: “No, I'm not lucky, I'm blessed. “I'm still in disbelief, overwhelmed, yet very excited. The money could not have come at a better time for my family as I lost my job last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”