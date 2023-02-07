‘We will be firm but fair on Sona disruptions,’ says Parliament presiding officer

Presiding officers have promised to be firm but fair when dealing with disruptions in Parliament during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday. The EFF has said it will not allow Ramaphosa to address the Chamber until the Phala Phala matter is resolved.

But National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo said on Tuesday that disruptions have happened in the past and there are rules that presiding officers follow to handle disruptions. This time around it won’t be different as they will apply the rules to ensure that Ramaphosa delivers the address. He said the reason for convening the Sona was for the president to address the nation on key programmes of government for the year.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina also on Monday said they will ensure that Ramaphosa addresses the nation. She said the address is an important event and they will not allow any parliamentarian to disrupt proceedings. Masondo said they have been in the situation before when disruptions happened and the rules of Parliament were applied to handle those disruptions.

"On the question of disruption, let me start off by saying that this is not a new experience in our South African context. We will ensure that the rules of Parliament are applied. Our understanding is that members of Parliament are familiar with the rules themselves and every MP has a responsibility to conduct himself or herself in a proper fashion. Overall, we will be firm but fair. We will do everything to ensure that Sona is a success," said Masondo.