Adverse weather conditions in Cape Town impacting cemetery operations

Cape Town - The Western Cape has been hit hard by successive cold fronts over the last week and the City of Cape Town said operations at some cemeteries could be affected. Water table levels at some cemeteries have been affected by the heavy rainfall.

On Wednesday, the South African Weather Service issued another warning of back-to-back cold fronts expected to hit the Western Cape in the coming days. Mayoral committee member for community services and health, Councillor Patricia van der Ross said this is not a new phenomenon, but prevailing weather conditions have exacerbated the situation. “I think we can all agree that this has been a very wet start to winter, and the impacts have been felt all around. Unfortunately, our cemeteries are not exempt, and we are working to manage the situation as best as possible.