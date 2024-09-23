All Clear: Government says roads affected by snowstorm in different provinces now re-opened for traffic

Government has announced that all roads affected by the recent snowstorm, including the N3 Toll Route, have now been reopened to traffic. In an update on Sunday night, the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said the re-opened key routes are in Gauteng, Free State, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape.

“The extensive backlog of traffic between KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State has been cleared. Motorists are advised to resume their travels on Monday,” the GCIS statement added. Although the roads are now cleared, road users have once again been urged to drive cautiously as some roads remain slippery, and weather conditions limit visibility. Graders have worked around the clock to remove snow, from roads, after several motorists were stuck on busy roads. File Picture: Supplied “Government thanks all citizens, emergency services, government entities, humanitarian organisations, and stakeholders for their support during this time. Stay informed by tuning in to local radio stations and following government social media pages for updates,” the GCIS added.

On Sunday, IOL reported that at least two people died from hypothermia after they were trapped in the heavy snow on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend. During a briefing on Sunday afternoon, KZN acting Premier Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa said while some motorists still remain trapped, many have been rescued. This comes after some road users spent two nights in their cars as they were unable to move due to the heavy snow.