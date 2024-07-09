Animal shelter appeals for forever homes amid freezing weather

A Cape Town animal shelter is urgently appealing to the public to provide forever homes to their homeless dogs, as the current storm battering the city is not ideal conditions for the animals to remain in the shelter. The Western Cape is currently experiencing torrential rains, gale-force winds and freezing temperatures, as adverse weather conditions are expected to hit the province until the end of the week.

The Mdzananda Animal Clinic said despite its efforts to ensure the animals’ comfort with enclosed units, beds, and blankets, the concrete structures of the shelter kennels retain the cold and are accessible to the harsh wind which is not conducive to the wellbeing of the animals. The animal clinic’s Fundraising, Communications, and Programmes Executive, Marcelle du Plessis said the shelter is also filled to capacity. Dogs currently being housed at the Mdzananda Animal Clinic. Photo: Mdzananda Animal Clinic “Our shelter is currently operating at 150% capacity and is unable to accept any more surrenders. We are deeply concerned about the fate of the animals that cannot be taken in during this harsh weather,” Du Plessis said.

The Mdzananda Animal Clinic calls on the community to open their hearts and homes to these dogs. The organisation’s Programmes Manager, Carolyn Dudgeon said adopting a dog will provide space for more animals in need. Dogs currently being housed at the Mdzananda Animal Clinic. Photo: Mdzananda Animal Clinic “Adopting a dog not only brings warmth and love to the animal, but also helps us create more space in our shelter to assist other pets in need within the community,” Dudgeon said.