Another scorcher for KZN tomorrow but cooler conditions expected from Wednesday

The province of KwaZulu-Natal is in for another scorcher of a day on Tuesday but according to the SA Weather Service, cooler conditions are expected from Wednesday. Weather bureau forecaster Julius Mahlangu said it would be very hot on Tuesday with heatwave conditions expected to persist over the eastern parts and Midlands.

Mahlangu said isolated showers and thundershowers were expected over the southern parts of KZN on Tuesday, but scattered over the south-western parts. "On Wednesday cloudy and cooler conditions are expected with scattered showers and thundershowers across the province. From Thursday to Saturday partly cloudy and warm conditions are expected, with hot conditions expected over the northern parts of KZN by Saturday. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected except over the northern parts and along the coast," he said. Mahlangu said by Sunday isolated showers and thundershowers were expected across the province with cool to warm temperatures but hot over the northern parts.

Picture: SAWS KZN has been grappling with a heatwave with temperatures soaring in the last week. The SA Weather Service said temperatures were ranging between 32°C and 39°C.

Gauteng has also been hit by a heatwave. The weather service is also warning of extremely high fire-danger conditions over the Central Karoo in the Western Cape. Residents are advised to remain indoors as much as possible and keep hydrated.

