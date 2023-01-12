Another sweltering day in the Western Cape while other regions brace for gale-force winds and severe thunderstorms

Durban - From extreme winds to thunderstorms and uncomfortably hot conditions, if you live anywhere in or near the Mother City, this one’s for you. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued two yellow level 2 warnings for the Eastern Cape.

Story continues below Advertisement

The first warning deals with damaging winds resulting in disruptions of harbours and ports as well as difficulty in sea vessels navigation between Port Alfred and Port Edward. Residents living in areas around the Blue Crane Route, Makana local municipalities (LMs), Buffalo City Metro and Amathole district municipalities (DMs) need to keep an eye out for severe thunderstorms. “Residents can expect severe thunderstorms with strong wind. Heavy downpours will result in flooding, leading to damage to property and vehicles,” the forecaster said. Meanwhile, it is going to be extremely hot in the Northern Cape, Central Karoo, parts of the North West, western parts of Mpumalanga, parts of the Western Bushveld of Limpopo as well as the eastern and south-eastern parts of the Free State.

SAWS said a heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over Sarah Baartman DM, Chris Hani DM, Amathole DM, OR Tambo DM and Mbizana LM in the Eastern Cape, and the Khai-Ma LM in the Northern Cape and the Central and Little Karoo in the Western Cape until Friday, as well as Thembelihle, Kai !Garib, Dawid Kruiper, !Kheis, Renosterberg, Emthanjeni and Umsobomvu LMs of the Northern Cape and Letsemeng, Kopanong LMs in the Free State today until Sunday. The rest of the Western Cape will be partly cloudy to fine but extremely hot over the eastern interior. In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy and warm with strong winds predicted for the afternoon. The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with hotter weather conditions expected later in the day.

Story continues below Advertisement