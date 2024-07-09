As the storm continues to make landfall across the Western Cape, here are tips for flooding

Torrential rains, gale-force winds, and freezing temperatures continue to persist across the Western Cape, while the chaos accompanied by the storm has been relentless. On Tuesday, the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Operations Centre said it fielded a number of calls since Monday as more flooding has been reported in parts of the Cape metropole.

Affected areas as of 8am include parts of Khayelitsha, Joe Slovo Park in Milnerton, Sir Lowry’s Pass Village, Nomzamo in Strand, Mfuleni, Driftsands, Masiphumelele, Du Noon, and Gugulethu. “Assessments by the City’s Informal Settlements Management Department, assisted by the Disaster Risk Management Centre are ongoing and the total number of affected residents is being determined. “Assistance rendered to date has included soft relief by the City’s NGO partners, milling material and relocations where it has been feasible. Numerous roadways have also been affected – the Roads Department is dealing with reports as they are logged,” Disaster Risk Management’s Sonica Lategan said.

When flooding occurs, here are some safety tips: – Monitor the rising water levels and evacuate to a safer place or higher spot, should you live in low-lying areas. – Avoid crossing low-lying bridges, streams, and rivers.

– Motorists are urged to be careful and avoid driving through flooded areas. – Do not driver over a low-water bridge if water is flowing strongly across it and the ground is not visible. – Keep important documents in a water-resistant container.

– Be extra vigilant at night. It is harder to recognise potentially deadly road hazards. – Do not cross through flooded roads or bridges, use alternative routes. – Never attempt to walk, swim, or drive in swift-flowing water.

– Keep cellphones in close proximity with emergency numbers at hand. – Do not camp or park your car along rivers, especially during heavy rains or thunderstorms. – Avoid contact with flood waters as it may be contaminated with raw sewage, oil, or other dangerous substances, and may also be charged with electricity.

The public is reminded to please report any weather-related impacts to the City’s service channels so that these can be directed to the relevant department. Any incidents where public safety is at risk should be reported to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre at 021 480 7700. [email protected]