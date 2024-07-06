Brace yourself Cape Town! Winds of 70 - 90 km/h expected

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has adjusted the Level 6 weather warning for damaging winds in Cape Town on Sunday to Level 8. The announcement was made on Saturday by the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell.

“The forecast is for gale to strong gale force westerly and north-westerly winds, reaching speeds of between 70 and 90 km/h, with gusts exceeding 100 km/h at times. This could result in widespread structural damage like roofs being blown off, uprooted trees and downed power lines. “Please check for any loose items on your property that would need to be secured to prevent damage or potential injuries. This includes roofing sheets and/or loose roofing tiles, falling trees or branches and outside furniture,” Powell said. All City of Cape Town departments are on standby for the inclement weather on Sunday.

Powell said its Disaster Coordinating Team will be activated to oversee the City’s response to the emergency. Volunteers will be mobilised to assist affected communities, and additional staff will be deployed to the City’s corporate call centres to address service requests. “In addition, catchment management will monitor the levels of rivers and dams closely. Recreation and Parks will have additional crews on standby to address any uprooted trees.