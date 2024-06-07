Brrrrace for an icy weekend, warns SA Weather Service

It’s going to be a cold and wet weekend in parts of the country, this as a cold front is expected to blow in over the south-western coast of South Africa. The South African Weather Service (Saws) said over the next three days temperatures are expected to decrease further over the central, eastern and southern parts of the country.

Saws issued a Yellow Level 5 warning of a storm surge over parts of the east coast, as well as a warning of damaging winds and waves and even disruptive snow in the Eastern Cape. “Damaging wind and waves resulting in localised damage to settlements and temporary structures, difficulty navigation, small vessels at risk of taking on water and capsizing in a locality, localised disruption to beachfront activities as well as small harbours and/or a port for a very short period of time are expected along the KZN coastline,” warned Saws. The latest weather warning comes on the back of a tornado that hit the northern town of Tongaat in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.